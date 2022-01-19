Podcast: An End to Prohibition

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

After an unexpected week off, host Micah Drew is back to discuss the new landscape of legal marijuana in Montana. After voters approved a measure to legalize the recreational drug in 2020, local dispensaries have been working on scaling up operations in anticipation of the increased market share. On New Year’s Day, the first day of legal sales, local shops saw a 500% increase in traffic.

Reporter Maggie Dresser joins the podcast to rehash some of her reporting on the rollout of legal marijuana sales from last week. Later, Micah runs through some of the latest headlines from the last week including the return of Winter Carnival, a shortage of COVID-19 tests and Whitefish’s latest Olympians, Maggie Voisin and Jake Sanderson.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, The Good Ol’ days You’re In and Moment of Time, used with permission.