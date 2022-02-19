Whisky Business

8:05 a.m. A man stole a pint of Crown.

9:24 a.m. A caller wanted to know how many dogs someone could own.

9:24 a.m. A Samoyed-Husky mix named Diesel was spotted booking it down Highway 93.

9:25 a.m. The buyer of a refrigerator wouldn’t’ leave the seller alone.

10:59 a.m. Someone had questions about obtaining a chicken permit.

11:14 a.m. A kid egged a house and a car.

12:28 p.m. Raccoons kept appearing at a woman’s house.

2:08 p.m. A man was out walking in the middle of the road.

2:14 p.m. Three dogs were aggressively running around the neighborhood.

2:15 p.m. Someone called to apologize for causing a ruckus.

2:24 p.m. A naked child was running around outside an apartment building.

4:02 p.m. A young man stole some cookies from the grocery store.

4:43 p.m. A horse was spotted wandering down past the end of a driveway

5:06 p.m. Two teens were trying to hide beer bottles in their pants pockets.

10:57 p.m. Several dogs were obnoxiously barking.

11:57 p.m. A man reported his dog had been pepper sprayed.