Whisky Business

8:05 a.m. A man stole a pint of Crown.
9:24 a.m. A caller wanted to know how many dogs someone could own.
9:24 a.m. A Samoyed-Husky mix named Diesel was spotted booking it down Highway 93.
9:25 a.m. The buyer of a refrigerator wouldn’t’ leave the seller alone.
10:59 a.m. Someone had questions about obtaining a chicken permit.
11:14 a.m. A kid egged a house and a car.
12:28 p.m. Raccoons kept appearing at a woman’s house.
2:08 p.m. A man was out walking in the middle of the road.
2:14 p.m. Three dogs were aggressively running around the neighborhood.
2:15 p.m. Someone called to apologize for causing a ruckus.
2:24 p.m. A naked child was running around outside an apartment building.
4:02 p.m. A young man stole some cookies from the grocery store.
4:43 p.m. A horse was spotted wandering down past the end of a driveway
5:06 p.m. Two teens were trying to hide beer bottles in their pants pockets.
10:57 p.m. Several dogs were obnoxiously barking.
11:57 p.m. A man reported his dog had been pepper sprayed.