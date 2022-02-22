fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Badger Badger Badger

By

11:20 a.m. Someone was having badger problems. 

8:34 p.m. Someone was seen “snooping around” a car that wasn’t theirs. 

10:04 p.m. Three gunshots that were definitely not fireworks were heard. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.