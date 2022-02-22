Badger Badger Badger

11:20 a.m. Someone was having badger problems.
8:34 p.m. Someone was seen “snooping around” a car that wasn’t theirs.
10:04 p.m. Three gunshots that were definitely not fireworks were heard.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 6-1 9-4
Libby 4-3 10-4
Browning 3-1 6-2
Columbia Falls 2-3 7-5
Ronan 2-3 4-5
Whitefish 1-7 5-8
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 8-0 12-0
Hellgate 7-2 10-4
Sentinel 4-3 5-6
Helena 4-4 5-7
Big Sky 3-5 5-7
Glacier 3-5 4-8
Butte 3-7 3-11
Flathead 1-7 1-11
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Browning 7-1 12-1
Columbia Falls 7-1 12-4
Ronan 5-3 11-4
Polson 3-5 4-11
Whitefish 2-6 5-9
Libby 0-8 2-13
Columbia Falls 5-1-0 8-2-0
Browning 3-1-1 6-2-1
Ronan 2-2-0 5-3-0
Polson 2-2-0 3-6-0
Whitefish 1-3-0 3-5-0
Libby 0-4-1 1-9-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 8-0 12-0
Flathead 7-2 11-2
Sentinel 5-5 7-7
Capital 4-4 7-5
Helena 3-4 6-5
Butte 3-6 6-6
Big Sky 2-5 4-7
Glacier 2-7 5-8
Bigfork 69
Polson 73
Glacier 62
Butte 54
Bigfork 69
Plains 14
Columbia Falls 49
Shelby 51
Browning 70
Whitefish 50
Shelby 54
Columbia Falls 56
Flathead 55
Butte 61
Whitefish 41
Cut Bank 36
Bigfork 77
Polson 42
Flathead 50
Sentinel 53
Glacier 42
Butte 37
Columbia Falls 48
Shelby 38
Bigfork 73
Plains 9
Browning 58
Whitefish 26
Shelby 37
Columbia Falls 46
Flathead 36
Butte 32
