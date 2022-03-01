Down Wilbur!

9:02 a.m. A llama looked neglected.

9:07 a.m. Someone was mischarged for using the landfill.

12:02 p.m. A man was asked to watch an unruly pig, and did not know what to do about it damaging his house.

3 p.m. A man was questioning whether a road with a private sign on it was actually a private road.

3:19 p.m. A dog was attacking some goats and donkeys.

8:16 p.m. A man in a mask lying in a parking lot was just waiting for an old friend.

9:41 p.m. A man was arguing with his mother.

11:56 p.m. A dog kept barking at some deer outside.