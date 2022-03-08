My Phone’s Dead and No, I Don’t Know How I’m Calling You

4:03 p.m. A woman kept using the bathroom at a pizza joint to do drugs.

6:26 p.m. A man was seen hauling trash bags out the window of a house.

6:52 p.m. A woman didn’t have a law enforcement issue, but just wanted to vent about her sister not returning her “baby album.”

8:17 p.m. Someone wanted a “pretty junky car” that appeared in front of their house to be towed.

9:52 p.m. A woman called 911 and said she wasn’t sure she could walk home, but she couldn’t call a cab because the phone she was calling on was dead.

11:31 p.m. Two men outside a bar were “cracking pool cues across each other’s faces.”

11:47 p.m. Someone wanted to get their sister help because she “is really into meth and blah blah blah.”