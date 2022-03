8:29 p.m. A couple trying to file their taxes found out someone had already done so in their name.

2:19 p.m. Someone wanted to report a roommate stealing $25 in coins.

4:06 p.m. A man was frustrated that his neighbor continued to shovel snow into his yard.

5:58 p.m. Two dogs got into a chicken coop and got them all.

5:59 p.m. The dogs that killed the chickens were stuck in the coop and couldn’t find their way out.