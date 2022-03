3:00 a.m. Someone accidentally called 911 while setting up their Xbox.

8:44 a.m. A hotel manager put a “free” sign on some garbage bags and suitcases that were then picked up.

4:26 p.m. A woman who accidentally called 911 yelled at dispatch for bothering her.

6:22 p.m. A man reported his daughter threatened him after he told her to do the dishes or move out.

6:56 p.m. A shoplifter made off with some scrapbooking supplies.