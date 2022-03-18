fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, March 10, 2022

No Follow Through

By

7:25 a.m. In a back alley someone discovered a child’s playpen with some little clothes, a little chair, a little table and a little bit of pizza left. 

9:04 a.m. A newspaper employee accidentally called 911. 

1:36 p.m. A man reported a problem with his landlord but was told to “act like an adult first” and sort it out before going through legal options. 

3:01 p.m. Someone thought they found a meth lab. 

3:15 p.m. Some people stole aluminum foil from a store and left a rolled up $20 in the trash can. 

10:24 p.m. There was a bonfire near the railroad tracks. 

11:09 p.m. A woman stole a gallon of whole milk and some Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from a grocery store but dropped them down the block. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.