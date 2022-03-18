No Follow Through

7:25 a.m. In a back alley someone discovered a child’s playpen with some little clothes, a little chair, a little table and a little bit of pizza left.

9:04 a.m. A newspaper employee accidentally called 911.

1:36 p.m. A man reported a problem with his landlord but was told to “act like an adult first” and sort it out before going through legal options.

3:01 p.m. Someone thought they found a meth lab.

3:15 p.m. Some people stole aluminum foil from a store and left a rolled up $20 in the trash can.

10:24 p.m. There was a bonfire near the railroad tracks.

11:09 p.m. A woman stole a gallon of whole milk and some Ben & Jerry’s ice cream from a grocery store but dropped them down the block.