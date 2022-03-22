fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

9:36 a.m. Someone wanted to know if they could set up a trap for a free roaming cat.  

12:27 p.m. A tenant felt harassed after their landlord flipped them off.  

2:49 p.m. Someone reported a car speeding through traffic in order for the driver to flip them off and tell them to “go home’ because they had California license plates.

3:01 p.m. A semi pulling a large boat was stuck in a roundabout.  

3:23 p.m. Seven or eight cows were loose. 

4:18 p.m. Someone sitting on the curb was “not looking too hot.”

6:43 p.m. Some kids were throwing eggs at a house. 

8:55 p.m. A man was very upset he couldn’t leave a message for his girlfriend who is in jail. 

9:02 p.m. Four or five cows were standing near the road. 

