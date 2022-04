5:37 p.m. A man drank an entire bottle of vodka and then passed out in a women’s restroom.

7:17 p.m. An officer stopped a person wearing a cow costume who was rolling on the ground. It turned out to be a teenager doing it as a joke who verified his parents knew what he was up to.

9:00 p.m. A horse was wandering around the House of Mystery.

10:50 p.m. A tire fell off a car and went shooting across the road.