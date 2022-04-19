Sweets All Around

7:36 a.m. A passerby was concerned a husky they saw was in the same place as the day before because its legs were broken. The dog just lived at the location.

8:52 a.m. Someone wanted dispatch to stop Congress, and the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

8:38 a.m. Someone reported a vacuum was stolen overnight.

12:31 p.m. A man thought a stoplight was green for all directions, but it turned out that cross traffic was made up of some bad, impatient drivers running the red light.

1:04 p.m. A law enforcement officer conducting a traffic stop suspected they’d found the vacuum thief they were searching for.

2:37 p.m. A shop lifter tried to get away on crutches.

4:27 p.m. A boy on a razor scooter was trying to sell his Pokémon cards so he could buy a snack.

5:27 p.m. A fake $50 bill slipped past a usually vigilant cashier.

8:05 p.m. A car was fish tailing and “doing cookies” in the road.

8:14 p.m. Some kids were doing donuts in a parking lot.

9:12 p.m. A man reportedly making a club-like weapon was just carrying his walking stick around.