3:55 a.m . A man walking around in a Montana Griz sweatshirt kept stating he was seeing dead people.

5:53 a.m. Someone thought there was something suspicious going on at the yellow house across the street.

6:57 a.m. Two wild looking horses were running down the street toward Whalebone.

11:14 a.m. Two trucks were parked blocking the sidewalk, as they had been doing all year.

11:57 a.m. Some people were living out of the horse stalls at the fairgrounds.

12:14 p.m . A man was allegedly seen hitting his dog on the side of the highway.

1:16 p.m. A teenage boy trying to shoplift from a grocery store was cooperative once caught.

2:12 p.m. A friendly looking dog went for a walk, then returned home.

7:11 p.m. A resident reported a dangerous Pitbull puppy that “nipped” at their wrist.

5:48 p.m. A woman called dispatch for her routine swearing session.

5:52 p.m. A Subaru with approximately eight teenagers in it, including two in the driver’s seat, was backing in and out of a parking space repeatedly.

9 p.m. A man seen trying to break into an SUV was just locked out of his own vehicle.