3:55 a.m. A man walking around in a Montana Griz sweatshirt kept stating he was seeing dead people.
5:53 a.m. Someone thought there was something suspicious going on at the yellow house across the street.
6:57 a.m. Two wild looking horses were running down the street toward Whalebone.
11:14 a.m. Two trucks were parked blocking the sidewalk, as they had been doing all year.
11:57 a.m. Some people were living out of the horse stalls at the fairgrounds.
12:14 p.m. A man was allegedly seen hitting his dog on the side of the highway.
1:16 p.m. A teenage boy trying to shoplift from a grocery store was cooperative once caught.
2:12 p.m. A friendly looking dog went for a walk, then returned home.
7:11 p.m. A resident reported a dangerous Pitbull puppy that “nipped” at their wrist.
5:48 p.m. A woman called dispatch for her routine swearing session.
5:52 p.m. A Subaru with approximately eight teenagers in it, including two in the driver’s seat, was backing in and out of a parking space repeatedly.
9 p.m. A man seen trying to break into an SUV was just locked out of his own vehicle.
11:26 p.m. A man who “usually has knives on him” was seen running down Main Street.