12:28 a.m. Someone reported hearing a female scream three or four times, but said it might also be a mountain lion.

1:29 a.m. Three males were running toward a school chased by barking dogs.

8:00 a.m. A paraplegic dog managed to escape its yard.

12:18 p.m. A full set of clothes were found without an owner.

2:34 p.m. A mama duck and her ducklings were about to cross the road.