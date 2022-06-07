fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, May 30, 2022

Strike a Claim

By

7:26 a.m. A nicely dressed man parked on private property and began digging in a nearby ditch, telling passersby that there was “gold here too.”

8:07 a.m. Roughly 50 cows were en route to the water treatment plant. 

9:31 a.m. Someone reported their neighbor continued to let his cattle range free and he was “not going to let this happen today.”

5:09 p.m. A car was egged overnight for the second time in a week. 

5:27 p.m. Someone was racing their riding lawn mower around the neighborhood. 

7:43 p.m. Several dogs were “going crazy.”

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.