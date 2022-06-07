Strike a Claim

7:26 a.m. A nicely dressed man parked on private property and began digging in a nearby ditch, telling passersby that there was “gold here too.”

8:07 a.m. Roughly 50 cows were en route to the water treatment plant.

9:31 a.m. Someone reported their neighbor continued to let his cattle range free and he was “not going to let this happen today.”

5:09 p.m. A car was egged overnight for the second time in a week.

5:27 p.m. Someone was racing their riding lawn mower around the neighborhood.