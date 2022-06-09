fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

No Spin Cycle

By

8:09 a.m. A black dog kept getting loose. 

8:50 a.m. A scrawny man wanted to get into a fight. 

9:44 a.m. A suspected thief was spotted at a buffet. 

10:52 a.m. Someone suspected a guest at their recent barbecue stole their keys.  

11:02 a.m. A driver sped through an alleyway and hit multiple garbage cans.

12:51 p.m. Youths were caught smoking marijuana. 

1:04 p.m. A man kept asking customers in a store for quarters.  

2:11 p.m. Someone requested police assistance in getting a refund for a washing machine that never arrived. 

3:06 p.m. The neighbor’s chickens were constantly coming into the wrong yard. 

4:19 p.m. A man parked his dirt bike on the sidewalk. 

5:11 p.m. A man pulled his boat from storage to find bullet holes that he was sure weren’t there last fall. 

5:12 p.m. A caller reported some youths threateningly skateboarding near his car. 

5:14 p.m. An injured cat was taken to the animal shelter but before it could be put in a kennel it opened the door by jumping on the handle and ran off to freedom. 

7:41 p.m. Three to seven dogs, including an “ankle biter” were wandering around eighth street.  

9:46 p.m. A family was cycling up Big Mountain Road without bike lights. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.