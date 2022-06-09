No Spin Cycle

8:09 a.m. A black dog kept getting loose.

8:50 a.m. A scrawny man wanted to get into a fight.

9:44 a.m. A suspected thief was spotted at a buffet.

10:52 a.m. Someone suspected a guest at their recent barbecue stole their keys.

11:02 a.m. A driver sped through an alleyway and hit multiple garbage cans.

12:51 p.m. Youths were caught smoking marijuana.

1:04 p.m. A man kept asking customers in a store for quarters.

2:11 p.m. Someone requested police assistance in getting a refund for a washing machine that never arrived.

3:06 p.m. The neighbor’s chickens were constantly coming into the wrong yard.

4:19 p.m. A man parked his dirt bike on the sidewalk.

5:11 p.m. A man pulled his boat from storage to find bullet holes that he was sure weren’t there last fall.

5:12 p.m. A caller reported some youths threateningly skateboarding near his car.

5:14 p.m. An injured cat was taken to the animal shelter but before it could be put in a kennel it opened the door by jumping on the handle and ran off to freedom.

7:41 p.m. Three to seven dogs, including an “ankle biter” were wandering around eighth street.