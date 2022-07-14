fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, July 3, 2022

How’d That Get There

By

3:12 a.m. “Some creepy kids” kept running through a woman’s yard. 

1:15 p.m. A man discovered a bullet lodged in his window. 

2:01 p.m. A citizen walked into the sheriff’s office and requested to speak with “the top brass you got on today.”

3:29 p.m. Someone was concerned about the young kids that kept doing wheelies on their dirt bikes without helmets on. 

10:08 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor was harassing them with fireworks by shooting them from their vehicle into the yard as they drove by. 

11:00 p.m. Big fireworks.  

11:42 p.m. Loud fireworks. 

