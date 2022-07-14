How’d That Get There

3:12 a.m. “Some creepy kids” kept running through a woman’s yard.
1:15 p.m. A man discovered a bullet lodged in his window.
2:01 p.m. A citizen walked into the sheriff’s office and requested to speak with “the top brass you got on today.”
3:29 p.m. Someone was concerned about the young kids that kept doing wheelies on their dirt bikes without helmets on.
10:08 p.m. Someone reported their neighbor was harassing them with fireworks by shooting them from their vehicle into the yard as they drove by.
11:00 p.m. Big fireworks.
11:42 p.m. Loud fireworks.