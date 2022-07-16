Poor Peter Rabbit

4:32 a.m. Fifteen or so youths broke into the hot tub at a condo.

7:11 a.m. Two multi-colored goats were out and about.

8:13 a.m. Someone woke up to their rabbit cage destroyed and a dead bunny in their driveway. They suspect the neighbor’s dog.

10:32 a.m. Someone blew up a mailbox.

5:19 p.m. A “bunch of jackass neighbors” were shooting gophers over their neighbor’s fence.

5:47 p.m. Fireworks set off a car alarm.

6:24 p.m. Someone was accused of throwing firecrackers at the neighbor’s house.

7:32 p.m. Three kids in a truck kept stopping to urinate and throw fireworks on people’s front yards.

8:00 p.m. Illegal fireworks.

8:21 p.m. Fireworks.

9:07 p.m. Fireworks.

10:00 p.m. Some people refused to stop trying to set off a pack of malfunctioning mortars.

10:08 p.m. Someone expressed concern that the fiery debris from fireworks could land on his house and set it on fire.

10:46 p.m. Fireworks.