Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, July 4, 2022

Poor Peter Rabbit

4:32 a.m. Fifteen or so youths broke into the hot tub at a condo. 

7:11 a.m. Two multi-colored goats were out and about.

8:13 a.m. Someone woke up to their rabbit cage destroyed and a dead bunny in their driveway. They suspect the neighbor’s dog.  

10:32 a.m. Someone blew up a mailbox. 

5:19 p.m.  A “bunch of jackass neighbors” were shooting gophers over their neighbor’s fence. 

5:47 p.m. Fireworks set off a car alarm. 

6:24 p.m. Someone was accused of throwing firecrackers at the neighbor’s house. 

7:32 p.m. Three kids in a truck kept stopping to urinate and throw fireworks on people’s front yards. 

8:00 p.m. Illegal fireworks. 

8:21 p.m. Fireworks.

9:07 p.m. Fireworks.

10:00 p.m. Some people refused to stop trying to set off a pack of malfunctioning mortars.   

10:08 p.m. Someone expressed concern that the fiery debris from fireworks could land on his house and set it on fire. 

10:46 p.m. Fireworks. 

11:24 p.m. Some people returned home to find a man passed out at their kitchen table.  

