Poor Peter Rabbit

4:32 a.m. Fifteen or so youths broke into the hot tub at a condo.
7:11 a.m. Two multi-colored goats were out and about.
8:13 a.m. Someone woke up to their rabbit cage destroyed and a dead bunny in their driveway. They suspect the neighbor’s dog.
10:32 a.m. Someone blew up a mailbox.
5:19 p.m. A “bunch of jackass neighbors” were shooting gophers over their neighbor’s fence.
5:47 p.m. Fireworks set off a car alarm.
6:24 p.m. Someone was accused of throwing firecrackers at the neighbor’s house.
7:32 p.m. Three kids in a truck kept stopping to urinate and throw fireworks on people’s front yards.
8:00 p.m. Illegal fireworks.
8:21 p.m. Fireworks.
9:07 p.m. Fireworks.
10:00 p.m. Some people refused to stop trying to set off a pack of malfunctioning mortars.
10:08 p.m. Someone expressed concern that the fiery debris from fireworks could land on his house and set it on fire.
10:46 p.m. Fireworks.
11:24 p.m. Some people returned home to find a man passed out at their kitchen table.