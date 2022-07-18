Just Like Playing Catch

12:02 a.m. Fireworks.

1:31 a.m. Fireworks were still being lit off near Bigfork.

2:51 a.m. Someone complained that their neighbors to the north were singing karaoke too loudly.

5:23 a.m. Three horses were seen running around on the highway.

6:38 a.m. The three horses were still at large.

5:39 p.m. A woman in a wheelchair accidentally ran into a fire hydrant and got stuck on it.

9:15 p.m. Someone asked who they needed to talk to about making fireworks illegal in the county.

9:28 p.m. Someone was shooting fireworks at passing cars.

9:47 p.m. Fireworks.

9:52 p.m. Two juveniles were shooting Roman Candles at each other.

10:02 p.m. Fireworks.

10:30 p.m. Fireworks.

10:37 p.m. Fireworks over by the baseball fields.