Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Just Like Playing Catch

By

12:02 a.m. Fireworks. 

1:31 a.m. Fireworks were still being lit off near Bigfork. 

2:51 a.m. Someone complained that their neighbors to the north were singing karaoke too loudly. 

5:23 a.m. Three horses were seen running around on the highway. 

6:38 a.m. The three horses were still at large. 

5:39 p.m. A woman in a wheelchair accidentally ran into a fire hydrant and got stuck on it. 

9:15 p.m. Someone asked who they needed to talk to about making fireworks illegal in the county. 

9:28 p.m. Someone was shooting fireworks at passing cars. 

9:47 p.m. Fireworks. 

9:52 p.m. Two juveniles were shooting Roman Candles at each other.

10:02 p.m. Fireworks. 

10:30 p.m. Fireworks. 

10:37 p.m. Fireworks over by the baseball fields. 

11:12 p.m. Some people were walking around the neighborhood shooting off fireworks. 

