Have You Heard of Our Lord and Savior the Eagle?

2:30 a.m. Some teens jumped a fence to use a hot tub.

9:43 a.m. A man was running around erratically as if he was being chased, but no one else was around. He told passersby that he was having a good time.

2:34 p.m. A man running through Lakeside seemed pretty weird.

3:20 p.m. Four cows with purple ear tags were trying to cross the highway to get to the water park.

4:15 p.m. A woman who was yelling that the birds sent her to talk about the Bible was chased out of a yard.

6:40 p.m. Some people trespassed onto private property to chop some wood.