Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Have You Heard of Our Lord and Savior the Eagle?

By

2:30 a.m. Some teens jumped a fence to use a hot tub. 

9:43 a.m. A man was running around erratically as if he was being chased, but no one else was around. He told passersby that he was having a good time.    

2:34 p.m. A man running through Lakeside seemed pretty weird.  

3:20 p.m. Four cows with purple ear tags were trying to cross the highway to get to the water park. 

4:15 p.m. A woman who was yelling that the birds sent her to talk about the Bible was chased out of a yard.  

6:40 p.m. Some people trespassed onto private property to chop some wood.   

6:55 p.m. A cow was walking down the road.

