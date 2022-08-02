Not My Daisies!

6:46 a.m. A man discovered that someone had taken away part of his fence. It wasn’t broken, just part of it had been taken away.

7:53 a.m. Someone called to ask law enforcement for help kicking out Airbnb guests who had violated their agreement.

9:09 a.m. Someone ruined some flowerbeds.

10:46 a.m. A large motorhome stopped in the middle of the highway so the passengers could try to catch a dog.

11:23 a.m. A woman was concerned about banging noises coming from upstairs, especially since the guests staying in the house had checked out several hours earlier. The caller was embarrassed when she figured out it was the dryer causing the ruckus.

11:53 a.m. A trailer park manager stated that it was illegal to move a trailer home on a weekend, despite the movers having already showed up for the job.

12:42 p.m. Someone was concerned their neighbor was putting in a firing range on their property.

2:59 p.m. A caller was tired of hearing the neighbor’s dog gagging.

9:37 p.m. A donkey was running loose.

9:43 p.m. Burnt mail was left in a mailbox.

11:08 p.m. A man was tired of walking home and called 911 to ask for a ride.