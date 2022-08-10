Acting… Feloniously

6:31 a.m. A woman wanted to know how to best get her ex out of her life.

7:41 a.m. Thirty head of cattle were on a property they weren’t supposed to be on.

8:45 a.m. 20 cows were loose near Kalispell.

9:19 a.m. A dog previously cited for excessive barking was excessively barking again.

9:27 a.m. A woman suspected her ex-husband had stolen her dog.

1:05 p.m. A loose cow damaged a vehicle.

2:05 p.m. An angry person keyed a car parked in an ADA-accessible parking space.

2:24 p.m. Someone was concerned about the number of dogs their neighbors owned and the sheer amount of barking they did.

3:27 p.m. The voices heard on an accidental 911 call sounded like two people learning how to drive.

3:32 p.m. A Tempur-Pedic mattress was stolen from someone’s porch.

5:22 p.m. A woman who left her large dog in the car for a long time was thoroughly chastened by law enforcement.

6:09 p.m. A man was throwing water at passersby.

7:41 p.m. There were ongoing issues with a “crotch rocket” doing burnouts through a neighborhood.

8:44 p.m. A woman found that her mailbox had been glued shut.

10:25 p.m. Approximately six shady street people were doing “felonious activities.”