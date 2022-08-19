Podcast: Bloody Mary: A Blessing and a Curse with Mike Kordenbrock and Hunter D’Antuono

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

This week the Flathead Beacon published its annual Drinks Edition, where instead of a single in depth feature article, the staff brought together a package of thematically linked stories about various things that can be consumed via straw, glass or mug. Certainly the most striking piece was the subject of the Beacon’s cover image: a bloody mary cocktail topped with a virtual bouquet of fried food.

Micah Drew brings Beacon staff writer Mike Kordenbrock and media director Hunter D’Antuono up to the podcast studio to tell the tale of two bloody marys from opposing sides of Flathead Lake, and how the story, and photos, came into being.

Later in the episode Micah shares brief updates of the wildland fires burning around the Flathead Valley including one in Glacier National Park.

Read the stories from this week’s drinks issue of the Flathead Beacon: Bloody Mary: ‘A Blessing and a Curse’, Frozen Food Powered by the Sun, From Seed to Tea, Clever Flavor Combinations at Stone Hill Kitchen and Bar, Big Mountain Ciderworks.

