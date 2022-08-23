fbpx
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, July 29, 2022

The Great Northern RailDog

8:49 a.m. The actions of a man jumping around and climbing on a wall was described as gorilla-like. 

8:58 a.m. A caller complained about barking dogs, saying “there are like seven huskies that sound like train horns.”

10:16 a.m. Someone informed law enforcement that she did not like their presence in Montana, expected them to pay her and then asked some questions about a Los Angeles Lakers player.

12:31 p.m. A toddler said “hi” before hanging up the phone. 

1:01 p.m. A man wanted to inform officers about the “ding” on his truck.  

3:45 p.m. Two cars backed into each other in a crowded parking lot. 

3:57 p.m. A man parked in a hardware store parking lot was taking swigs from a Platinum 7x vodka bottle.

4:11 p.m. A speeding truck with its tailgate down was losing the contents of its bed. 

6:37 p.m. A driver miscalculated how much gas was left in the tank and ran out before reaching the gas station. 

7:23 p.m. A woman found a set of keys on her kitchen table that weren’t hers. 

9:05 p.m. A woman called to tell law enforcement she was missing the calendar that usually hung on her wall. 

10:22 p.m. Someone was lighting off fireworks. 

11:57 p.m. The neighborhood kids were keeping people up with their motorcycles. 

