The Great Northern RailDog

8:49 a.m. The actions of a man jumping around and climbing on a wall was described as gorilla-like.

8:58 a.m. A caller complained about barking dogs, saying “there are like seven huskies that sound like train horns.”

10:16 a.m. Someone informed law enforcement that she did not like their presence in Montana, expected them to pay her and then asked some questions about a Los Angeles Lakers player.

12:31 p.m. A toddler said “hi” before hanging up the phone.

1:01 p.m. A man wanted to inform officers about the “ding” on his truck.

3:45 p.m. Two cars backed into each other in a crowded parking lot.

3:57 p.m. A man parked in a hardware store parking lot was taking swigs from a Platinum 7x vodka bottle.

4:11 p.m. A speeding truck with its tailgate down was losing the contents of its bed.

6:37 p.m. A driver miscalculated how much gas was left in the tank and ran out before reaching the gas station.

7:23 p.m. A woman found a set of keys on her kitchen table that weren’t hers.

9:05 p.m. A woman called to tell law enforcement she was missing the calendar that usually hung on her wall.

10:22 p.m. Someone was lighting off fireworks.