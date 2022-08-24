fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, July 30, 2022

You Forgot Your Vacuum

By

3:55 a.m. Two people took off running when an officer approached and left the dilapidated vacuum cleaner they’d had with them in the middle of the road.  

4:29 a.m. Someone was lighting off fireworks in an alleyway. 

