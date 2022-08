12:22 a.m. A grizzly bear knocked over a trash can and made off with a bag of garbage.

4:30 a.m. A dog treed a cat, but animal control would not help get it down.

7:49 a.m . A deer was stuck in a cage.

8:19 a.m. A man was in the process of divorcing his wife but she kept sending him explicit photos.

10:30 a.m. Someone called to see if Search and Rescue wanted any puppies to train.