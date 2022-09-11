fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Turtle Murder

8:12 a.m. A brother took the family boat for a joyride in Polson, even though he was instructed not to take it out of Gallatin County. 

8:22 a.m. Two chihuahuas were on the loose. 

9:03 a.m. Someone suspected their ex sister in law threw a rock through the front window. 

10:55 a.m. Some teenagers were seen chasing down a turtle in their car and running it over, but they later denied the accusation. 

11:17 a.m. Someone called 911, said “housekeeping” and hung up. 

6:47 p.m. Yet another victim of a damaged fence blaming a TikTok fence kicking challenge came forward. 

9:17 p.m. An officer collected what “looks like a fibia.”

