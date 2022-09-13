To Bark or Not to Bark

7:50 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the road.

8:40 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was trying to hitchhike.

9:49 a.m. A woman walked up to a food truck counter, dropped her pants and defecated.

11:05 a.m. Some dogs that were not currently barking had previously been barking.

6:51 p.m. A kid yelled “you’re not my dad” at their sibling.

7:35 p.m. Someone found a very friendly mini goldendoodle.