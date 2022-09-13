fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Monday, August 15, 2022

To Bark or Not to Bark

By

7:50 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the road. 

8:40 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was trying to hitchhike. 

9:49 a.m. A woman walked up to a food truck counter, dropped her pants and defecated. 

11:05 a.m. Some dogs that were not currently barking had previously been barking. 

6:51 p.m. A kid yelled “you’re not my dad” at their sibling. 

7:35 p.m. Someone found a very friendly mini goldendoodle. 

8:45 p.m. A man seen siphoning gas from a truck into a gas can was actually siphoning fuel into his own backup gas can. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.