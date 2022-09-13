To Bark or Not to Bark

7:50 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the road.
8:40 a.m. A man in a wheelchair was trying to hitchhike.
9:49 a.m. A woman walked up to a food truck counter, dropped her pants and defecated.
11:05 a.m. Some dogs that were not currently barking had previously been barking.
6:51 p.m. A kid yelled “you’re not my dad” at their sibling.
7:35 p.m. Someone found a very friendly mini goldendoodle.
8:45 p.m. A man seen siphoning gas from a truck into a gas can was actually siphoning fuel into his own backup gas can.