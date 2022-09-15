fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, August 18, 2022

If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them

By

7:50 a.m. A ladder fell off a truck onto the freeway. 

9:19 a.m. A man accused his neighbor of ripping out a tree while he was out of town. 

10:25 a.m. A man tried to trade in fake $100 bills for a bunch of 20s, and then asked for a job. 

11:32 a.m. A caller wanted to talk to an officer about giving her son a taser stun gun to carry with him while attending the fair. 

11:59 a.m. Someone blacked out after being bit by a wasp. 

5:50 p.m. A man’s wife was threatening to burn their house down because he refused to sell it. 

5:54 p.m. Someone concerned with a panting dog left inside a car asked law enforcement if he could break the window. 

8:11 p.m. The neighbors were “throwing down right now.”

11:09 p.m. A manhole cover that was partially pulled up popped a truck tire. 

