If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them

7:50 a.m. A ladder fell off a truck onto the freeway.

9:19 a.m. A man accused his neighbor of ripping out a tree while he was out of town.

10:25 a.m. A man tried to trade in fake $100 bills for a bunch of 20s, and then asked for a job.

11:32 a.m. A caller wanted to talk to an officer about giving her son a taser stun gun to carry with him while attending the fair.

11:59 a.m. Someone blacked out after being bit by a wasp.

5:50 p.m. A man’s wife was threatening to burn their house down because he refused to sell it.

5:54 p.m. Someone concerned with a panting dog left inside a car asked law enforcement if he could break the window.

8:11 p.m. The neighbors were “throwing down right now.”