8:05 a.m. A masked woman tried to shoplift a bunch of candy bars but was unsuccessful.
8:23 a.m. A caller wanted an extra patrol because there were lots of “interesting folks” hanging around.
9:17 a.m. After forgetting to close his garage door overnight, a man reported his $2,000 road bike was missing.
10:25 a.m. The driver of a fuel truck for firefighting aircraft drove to the wrong airport.
1:05 p.m. Two drivers let their anger get the better of them after a minor fender bender following a lane merge near the courthouse.