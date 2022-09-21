8:05 a.m. A masked woman tried to shoplift a bunch of candy bars but was unsuccessful.

8:23 a.m. A caller wanted an extra patrol because there were lots of “interesting folks” hanging around.

9:17 a.m. After forgetting to close his garage door overnight, a man reported his $2,000 road bike was missing.

10:25 a.m. The driver of a fuel truck for firefighting aircraft drove to the wrong airport.