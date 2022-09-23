Air Guitar Upgrade

12:29 p.m. A panhandling man was playing a fake violin.

3:42 p.m. A woman returned from vacation to find one of her outside plants knocked over.

4:11 p.m. Several teenagers kept racing their vehicles around a grocery store parking lot.

7:18 p.m. Some kids doing wheelies on their dirt bikes appeared reckless.

9:29 p.m. A person called dispatch and kept saying their last name was “good citizen” and referencing the storybook “Rumpelstiltskin.”