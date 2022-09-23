fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Air Guitar Upgrade

12:29 p.m. A panhandling man was playing a fake violin. 

3:42 p.m. A woman returned from vacation to find one of her outside plants knocked over. 

4:11 p.m. Several teenagers kept racing their vehicles around a grocery store parking lot. 

7:18 p.m. Some kids doing wheelies on their dirt bikes appeared reckless. 

9:29 p.m. A person called dispatch and kept saying their last name was “good citizen” and referencing the storybook “Rumpelstiltskin.”

10:30 p.m. Some people were doing burnouts and spinning brodies.  

