Second is the Best

8:27 a.m. Two trash bags full of medications were thrown in someone’s yard.

8:43 a.m. Law enforcement counseled a woman about stealing shopping carts, leading her to return the one she had stolen.

10:48 a.m. A puppy charged after a person on a bike.

11:32 a.m. A 3-year-old accidentally dialed 911 while his mother was in the hair salon.

11:36 a.m. A woman was once again told that stealing shopping carts was wrong, and illegal.

1:39 p.m. A man threw a rock at an ambulance.

2:35 p.m. A man in a truck looked like he was intentionally trying to run over a kid who fell off his scooter.

2:37 p.m. A man threw a rock at a passing car after the driver allegedly fired a gun at him. The responding officer said it wasn’t a good idea to throw rocks at suspected gunmen.

2:42 p.m. The second person to answer a Facebook ad selling a car was upset when it was sold to the first respondent.

3:07 p.m. A woman suspected someone had broken into her home and urinated in it, but didn’t want officers to come over and check out the scene because she needed to lie down.

8:13 p.m. A sudden personality change made a woman suspect her husband had been given drugs by the neighbor after he wrote on the walls with feces and broke the back of their toilet.

9:37 p.m. A strange-acting man was just doing his martial arts practice in public.

10:20 p.m. Someone walking down the Parkline Trail thought it was strange that a propane distribution company had a bunch of propane tanks near a public trail.