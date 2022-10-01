Arrested for Laziness

9:41 a.m. A parent didn’t know how to get their 14-year-old kid out of bed and go to school so they called 911 to ask for advice.

11:52 a.m. An angry Rottweiler trapped the driver of a FedEx truck inside his vehicle.

11:56 a.m. Some cows got loose.

12:37 p.m. A cat wandered into yard next door and was killed by the neighbor’s dog.

5:26 p.m. After the landlord shut off her water, a woman was concerned about how to get water to all 14 of her dogs.