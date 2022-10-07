Bring On the Livestock

8:39 a.m. A man followed through on his threat to shoot his neighbor’s dog if it chased his livestock again.

10:14 a.m. A suspected transient man sleeping outside a diner was just a guy taking a quick snooze on the bench.

10:21 a.m. While reporting a reckless driver for speeding, a caller said they wished a deer would step out in front of the car.

10:55 a.m. A Whitefish resident was not sure where the cow and two horses in her yard came from, but was OK with them being there.

11:25 a.m. A man parked his car in the middle of a road and kept trying to touch people’s dogs as they walked by.

11:41 a.m. A man became increasingly agitated as he yelled at dispatch for taking his scissors.

1:32 p.m. A woman called dispatch to complain about Vice President Harris, but then pivoted to complaining about the Bush administration.

2:36 p.m. A sow and two bear cubs were gleaning from a backyard apple tree.

4:04 p.m. After a toddler playing with a phone dialed dispatch, his father could be heard saying “Uh Oh, did you call 911?” before hanging up.

9:38 p.m. A mother was hollering at her boys for not listening to her and going to bed when told.

10:22 p.m. An unsuccessful businessman was attempting to peddle meth by going car-to-car.