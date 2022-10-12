Pizza Theft Averted

12:38 a.m. After leaving a bar, two coworkers got in a fight.

7:06 a.m. Someone called to complain about the “expensive” hunting dog that appeared in her yard.

11:43 a.m. A bottle of whiskey was left in the driveway.

12:44 p.m. A strange-acting man told a concerned passerby that he had “been tripping for 20 years.”

1:50 p.m. A man called dispatch to report someone had stolen his pizza, but he successfully chased down the perpetrator, got his pie back and wanted to press charges.

3:06 p.m. A shirtless man was unable to leave his driveway, due to the imaginary dog that was trapping him there.

3:20 p.m. Two corgis were on the loose.

3:49 p.m. A driver attempted to pass a bus and their vehicle was struck by the arm of the stop sign.

5:29 p.m. A German shepherd and five puppies were running all over town.

6:03 p.m. A nice looking bicycle appeared to be abandoned.