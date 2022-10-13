fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, September 9, 2022

Hose Woes

7:36 a.m. A new homeowner came home for the second day in a row to find his hose on.  

8:00 a.m. A suspected transient man used a house’s spigot to bathe and then left the faucet on. 

2:57 p.m. A thief managed to steal some sunglasses and an air rifle. 

3:31 p.m. Someone kept throwing rocks at cars passing through the alleyway. 

5:16 p.m. Some teenage boys kept speeding through a parking lot with an air horn.  

10:02 p.m. Someone was concerned over the number of cars driving by Legends Stadium after a football game.   

10:44 p.m. Some youths were drag racing through a neighborhood.     

