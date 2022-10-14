fbpx
Saturday, September 10, 2022

For Sale: Slightly Used

7:59 a.m. A woman called 911 to tell the dispatcher she didn’t like their personality and they should consider getting a new job.  

10:25 a.m. A thoughtful artist wanted to let police know he was going to be adding graffiti to the rock. 

2:02 p.m. A deer struck a motorcyclist. 

7:07 p.m. A man wearing a skeleton body suit with boxers over it and a skeleton mask was waving a firearm at people. 

9:35 p.m. A man reported receiving suspicious texts from a woman who claimed to have taken his clothes and sold them to other men. 

