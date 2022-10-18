Not Equipped to Moooove

5:45 p.m. A small bear was out near the highway.
10:56 p.m. A caller was ill-equipped to move the seven cows they found in the middle of the road.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
A six-part series on notorious Flathead Valley militia leader David Burgert, who vanished into the wilderness after a shootout with sheriff's deputies in 2011
Host Micah Drew shares some conversations with members of Quiet Parks International and Quiet! Glacier about the awarding of Glacier National Park as the first North American Quiet Wilderness Park
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-0-2
Helena 9-4-1 9-4-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 8-3-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 7-4-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-5-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-9-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Whitefish 6-1-1 11-1-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-4-1
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 13-1-0 13-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-1-3
Glacier 8-2-4 8-2-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 7-3-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-7-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-8-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-21-1
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 13-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-2-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Bigfork 20
Florence-Carlton 19
Whitefish 20
Columbia Falls 24
Glacier 49
Flathead 14
Butte 41
Glacier 55
Whitefish 48
Libby 39
Flathead 7
Helena 34
Columbia Falls 69
Browning 12
Glacier 27
Capital 35
Hellgate 29
Flathead 28
Whitefish 35
East Helena 0
Polson 49
Libby 0
Bigfork 65
Thompson Falls 6
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 3
Libby 0
Polson 0
Bigfork 3
Glacier 3
Sentinel 7
Columbia Falls 0
Whitefish 4
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Columbia Falls 6
Libby 1
Polson 3
Bigfork 1
Sentinel 2
Glacier 2
Whitefish 1
Columbia Falls 2
Crews are finishing construction work on the new six-pack lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort, with plans to offer more access while alleviating skier congestion
Musings on Our State’s Banner
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries; bear euthanized by state officials
LR-131 promises to protect Montana’s infants. Yet doctors across the state say it may bring families more harm than healing.
The lake is no longer just for the summer months and days spent on the water