fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Not Equipped to Moooove

By

5:45 p.m. A small bear was out near the highway. 

10:56 p.m. A caller was ill-equipped to move the seven cows they found in the middle of the road. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.