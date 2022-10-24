fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, September 16, 2022

Fore Horseman

By

2:52 a.m. Four or five cows were wandering on the highway. 

4 a.m. The cows were successfully wrangled back to their field. 

1:16 p.m. Two horses were loose on the golf course.  

2:34 p.m. A dog killed the neighbor’s chickens. 

