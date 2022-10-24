Fore Horseman

2:52 a.m. Four or five cows were wandering on the highway.
4 a.m. The cows were successfully wrangled back to their field.
1:16 p.m. Two horses were loose on the golf course.
2:34 p.m. A dog killed the neighbor’s chickens.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-0-2
Helena 9-4-1 9-4-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 8-3-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 7-4-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-5-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-9-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Whitefish 6-1-1 11-1-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-4-1
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 13-1-0 13-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-1-3
Glacier 8-2-4 8-2-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 7-3-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-7-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-8-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-21-1
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 13-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-2-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Bigfork 39
Eureka 0
Whitefish 28
Polson 34
Flathead 20
Big Sky 53
Glacier 84
Hellgate 15
Bigfork 20
Florence-Carlton 19
Whitefish 20
Columbia Falls 24
Glacier 49
Flathead 14
Whitefish 5
Hamilton 3
Columbia Falls 3
Billings Central 4
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 3
Libby 0
Polson 0
Bigfork 3
Glacier 3
Sentinel 7
Whitefish 0
Livingston 1
Columbia Falls 2
Loyola 0
Glacier 2
Billings West 3
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Columbia Falls 6
Libby 1
Polson 3
Bigfork 1
Sentinel 2
Glacier 2
Baker 80 development has been an ongoing source of contention centered around public access interpretations
The subdivision plans include connecting Whitefish Avenue and Shiloh Avenue
Authorities located a man who fled the scene of an alleged shooting in Kalispell following an overnight search
A longtime Kalispell restaurant Is putting a beloved sandwich on the menu this fall
Flathead County is considering acquiring a portion of the old Gateway West Mall, a majority of which was offered to the library board to relocate the Kalispell branch