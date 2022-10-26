Go Back to Canada

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

4:13 a.m. Someone drove their car through a fence and into a yard, then left it there. 

9:47 a.m. A man and his puppy were taking a nap underneath a Buzz Lightyear blanket.  

10:31 a.m. A man was chasing some geese on foot, but after failing to catch them got in his car and tried to run them over. 

12:52 p.m. A black bear was running through a city park. 

3:38 p.m. Some middle schoolers stole a hat from a crossing guard.  

4:21 p.m. Two “shockingly little” children were riding on a small motorcycle. 

6:02 p.m. A man wearing nothing but fish net stockings and high heels was sitting in a truck at a local car dealership. 

10:04 p.m. A chihuahua kept crossing over the highway. 

