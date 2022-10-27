fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Jesus Take the Wheel

By

3:41 a.m. A golf ball shattered a window. 

7:59 a.m. A man was utilizing a park pond as a toilet. 

12:18 p.m. While dealing with another theft, law enforcement caught two teenagers stealing hot wheels and Lego sets. 

2:14 p.m. A car with a “trust in God” bumper sticker kept running red lights and stop signs. 

2:15 p.m. A golden retriever kept getting into neighborhood garbage cans. 

2:49 p.m. Someone reported that their U-Haul went missing in South Dakota and then turned up empty in Kalispell. 

7:15 p.m. A black bear was roaming town, not disturbing anyone. 

10:14 p.m. Someone believed that there were dead people in a camper because of the “groaning noise” coming from inside it. 

