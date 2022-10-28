fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The First Ro-Deer-O

By

8:24 a.m. A bear ravaged a chicken coop.  

4:36 p.m. Some people were driving over curbs in a parking lot trying to lasso deer.  

