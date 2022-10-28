The First Ro-Deer-O

8:24 a.m. A bear ravaged a chicken coop.
4:36 p.m. Some people were driving over curbs in a parking lot trying to lasso deer.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
8:24 a.m. A bear ravaged a chicken coop.
4:36 p.m. Some people were driving over curbs in a parking lot trying to lasso deer.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.
If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a pipeline to Beacon journalists.Join the Editor's Club
A six-part series on notorious Flathead Valley militia leader David Burgert, who vanished into the wilderness after a shootout with sheriff's deputies in 2011
Host Micah Drew shares some conversations with members of Quiet Parks International and Quiet! Glacier about the awarding of Glacier National Park as the first North American Quiet Wilderness Park
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-0-2
Helena 9-4-1 9-4-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 8-3-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 7-4-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-5-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-9-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Whitefish 6-1-1 11-1-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-4-1
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 13-1-0 13-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-1-3
Glacier 8-2-4 8-2-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 7-3-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-7-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-8-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-21-1
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 13-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-2-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Bigfork 39
Eureka 0
Whitefish 28
Polson 34
Flathead 20
Big Sky 53
Glacier 84
Hellgate 15
Bigfork 20
Florence-Carlton 19
Whitefish 20
Columbia Falls 24
Glacier 49
Flathead 14
Whitefish 5
Hamilton 3
Columbia Falls 3
Billings Central 4
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 3
Libby 0
Polson 0
Bigfork 3
Glacier 3
Sentinel 7
Whitefish 0
Livingston 1
Columbia Falls 2
Loyola 0
Glacier 2
Billings West 3
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Columbia Falls 6
Libby 1
Polson 3
Bigfork 1
Sentinel 2
Glacier 2
The subdivision plans include connecting Whitefish Avenue and Shiloh Avenue
Diver and videographer Kyren Zimmerman is working with the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center to discover and document the history that lies underneath the surface of Flathead’s waterways
Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday
First documented by state and local officials in 1996, the EPA’s emergency response to the site of 14 leaking tanks containing 80,000 gallons of hazardous materials near Ashley Creek was completed in five weeks
Arrangements have been made for shelters to take the remaining two dogs if adoption appointments are unsuccessful