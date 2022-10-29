Something, Somewhere

2:57 a.m. While adjusting the curtains on his front door, a man saw a vehicle drive by and thought law enforcement should know.

1:39 p.m. A driver dispatched a deer after hitting it with his truck.

2:58 p.m. Someone reported illegal activities but couldn’t say what kind of activities or where they were occurring.

4:47 p.m. An intoxicated person got their car stuck while driving.