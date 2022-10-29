fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Something, Somewhere

By

2:57 a.m. While adjusting the curtains on his front door, a man saw a vehicle drive by and thought law enforcement should know. 

1:39 p.m. A driver dispatched a deer after hitting it with his truck. 

2:58 p.m. Someone reported illegal activities but couldn’t say what kind of activities or where they were occurring. 

4:47 p.m. An intoxicated person got their car stuck while driving. 

6:07 p.m.  A woman requested an officer’s presence while she retrieved her taco sauce, clothing and a step stool from her ex-boyfriend’s house. 

