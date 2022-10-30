fbpx
Friday, September 23, 2022

People Still Play That?

12:38 a.m. A man whose late-night wanderings seemed suspicious was just playing some “good ‘ol Pokémon Go.”

7:38 p.m. Several cows were causing a traffic hazard. 

