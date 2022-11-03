fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

God, Gaga and War

By

3:55 a.m. A woman captured a loose horse and put it in her pasture for safe keeping. 

9:42 a.m. A person woke up to find a stranger camping out on their porch. 

9:03 a.m. A car was parked facing the wrong way on a street. 

10:24 a.m. A man kept rambling on about God, Lady Gaga and combat.

11:33 a.m. The receptionist at a dental office accidentally rang the sheriff’s office. 

2:11 p.m. A man left a pile of garbage and a note saying “you are trash” on his ex’s porch. 

1:34 p.m. A probation officer found a lot of meth during a routine checkup. 

2:42 p.m. The driver of a truck didn’t realize he’d hit another vehicle and just thought he had run over something in the parking lot. 

5:26 p.m. A woman flipped off a bunch of teenagers. 

6:47 p.m. A man wearing a “drug rug” was acting like he had “a few screws loose.”

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.