God, Gaga and War

3:55 a.m. A woman captured a loose horse and put it in her pasture for safe keeping.
9:42 a.m. A person woke up to find a stranger camping out on their porch.
9:03 a.m. A car was parked facing the wrong way on a street.
10:24 a.m. A man kept rambling on about God, Lady Gaga and combat.
11:33 a.m. The receptionist at a dental office accidentally rang the sheriff’s office.
2:11 p.m. A man left a pile of garbage and a note saying “you are trash” on his ex’s porch.
1:34 p.m. A probation officer found a lot of meth during a routine checkup.
2:42 p.m. The driver of a truck didn’t realize he’d hit another vehicle and just thought he had run over something in the parking lot.
5:26 p.m. A woman flipped off a bunch of teenagers.
6:47 p.m. A man wearing a “drug rug” was acting like he had “a few screws loose.”