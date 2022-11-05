Must Have Included a Genie

1:02 a.m. A man kept exposing himself to an ATM.
1:17 a.m. Some strange noises outside a woman’s camper turned out to be cats, not her ex.
5:40 a.m. A black bear was headed towards the high school.
10:01 a.m. A dog killed a wild turkey.
11:17 a.m. Someone accused their dad of starving their snake after it hadn’t eaten in three weeks.
4:09 p.m. A man sold a lamp for $800 and then bought some drugs.
7:38 p.m. Several cows were causing a traffic hazard.
7:40 p.m. Five donkeys were crowded together in the middle of a road.
9:37 p.m. A parent asked law enforcement to bust their underage daughter’s party.