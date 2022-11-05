fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, September 30, 2022

Must Have Included a Genie

By

1:02 a.m. A man kept exposing himself to an ATM. 

1:17 a.m. Some strange noises outside a woman’s camper turned out to be cats, not her ex. 

5:40 a.m. A black bear was headed towards the high school.

10:01 a.m. A dog killed a wild turkey. 

11:17 a.m. Someone accused their dad of starving their snake after it hadn’t eaten in three weeks. 

4:09 p.m. A man sold a lamp for $800 and then bought some drugs. 

7:38 p.m. Several cows were causing a traffic hazard. 

7:40 p.m. Five donkeys were crowded together in the middle of a road. 

9:37 p.m. A parent asked law enforcement to bust their underage daughter’s party. 

