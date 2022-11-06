fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Doing Her Part

By

12:09 a.m. A woman kept eating food in the grocery store. 

1:21 a.m. Approximately 10 people were hiding in a ditch and every time a car passed, they would pop up and throw things at it. 

12:25 p.m. After 10 years of living in Kalispell, a tenant got a call from their landlord saying they were coming to move into the house in 24 hours. 

12:30 p.m. A truck lost its bed while driving down the road.  

6:27 p.m. Twenty or 30 cars were spinning brodies as part of a family celebration. 

6:31 p.m. A woman lit some paper towels on fire to “reduce, reuse, recycle.”

7:09 p.m. A baby was seen crawling down the fence between apartments. 

7:07 p.m. Two siblings bought a puppy and found it had fleas. 

