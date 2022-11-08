2022 Midterm Election: A Flathead Valley Voter Guide

Greetings on this bluebird Election Day, Flathead Valley voters. In this election guide you will find helpful voter information, candidate profiles for local legislative, statewide and congressional races, and analysis of ballot issues and legislative referenda. Please stay tuned to the Flathead Beacon throughout the day for additional election coverage, analysis and live results.

Ballots for Montana’s general midterm election are due today, Tuesday, Nov. 8, by 8 p.m., which means voters with absentee ballots must hand-deliver them to their designated polling place, or to the Flathead County Election Department, which has moved to its new location at the Flathead County North Complex, 290 B North Main Street, Kalispell. Ballots may also be hand-delivered to one of two drive-through drop-off locations, located outside the election office or at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on North Meridian in Kalispell.

For voters who did not receive an absentee ballot, in-person polling places are open throughout the Flathead Valley between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day at: the Flathead County Fairgrounds-Trade Center in Kalispell; Lakeside QRU/Ambulance in Lakeside; Bad Rock Fire Hall in Columbia Falls; Smith Valley Fire Hall in Kalispell; Whitefish Community Center; Columbia Falls High School; Martin City Fire-Lietz Hall; Marion Fire and Auxiliary; Bigfork Library Building; Swan River School; First Baptist Church in Whitefish; and the Whitefish Armory.

Same-day registration is available at the Election Department Office at 290 N. Main St. in Kalispell.

As of Nov. 3, there were 79,416 total registered voters in Flathead County. As of 9:45 a.m. on Election Day, 49,197 absentee ballots have been issued and 29,312 have been returned and accepted.

For more information, visit the Flathead County Election Department website at flathead.mt.gov/election/ or check in with the Montana Secretary of State, where you can view your voter registration status and track your ballot.

Democrat Monica Tranel, left, and Republican Ryan Zinke, right, are in a three-way race with Libertarian John Lamb, not pictured, for Montana’s newly drawn western congressional district. Photo illustration by Maddy Olson

Who Will Represent?

Kyle Waterman and John Fuller. Beacon file photos

Starkly Different Views Define Senate District 4 Candidates

The Montana State Capitol building in Helena. Beacon file photo

Homegrown Columbia Falls Candidates Square Off in Historically Red House District 3

Republican Rep. Matt Regier. Courtesy photo

Regier Running to Cement Fourth Term in House District 4

Whitefish and Whitefish Lake on June 30, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Running Against Bennett, Incumbent Fern Seeking a Fourth Term in Whitefish’s House District 5

Angela Kennedy and Courtney Sprunger

House District 7 Offers Choice Between Two Political Newcomers

Terry Falk and Sid Daoud. Beacon file photo

House District 8 Voters to Choose Between Republican Falk and Libertarian Daoud

The Commissioners Chambers at the Flathead County Courthouse on March 11, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Fallon Files as Write-in Candidate for County Commission Seat

Powerlines. Beacon File Photo

Repke Says Consumers Getting Short Shrift Under Current PSC

The Montana Children’s Medical Center. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

As Montana Voters Prepare to Decide on ‘Born Alive’ Legislative Referendum, Medical Community Expresses Wide Concerns

Marijuana flower is weighed and measured for sale at Glacier Green Cross in Evergreen on Jan. 7, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Voters to Decide on Whether to Additionally Tax Marijuana

A voter drops their ballot in a ballot box outside the Flathead County Election Office in Kalispell for the primary election on June 7, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Montana: What to Expect on Election Night

I Voted stickers next to a voter drop-off box at the Flathead County Election Department on Nov. 3, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

2022 Primary Election Results