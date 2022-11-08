Horse-Worthy

8:58 a.m. A woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house to liberate some of her possessions.

1:03 p.m. A grandmother was very upset when she found her 13-year-old grandson’s marijuana stash.

2:25 p.m. A man was yelling about land in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

3:20 p.m. A man was seen sitting in his truck slapping himself.

3:49 p.m. Traffic was stalled due to a barbecue grill left in the middle of a road.

4:11 p.m. A very friendly dog looked as though he hadn’t eaten in quite some time.

4:45 p.m. About 10 cars were doing burnouts and racing through a parking lot.

6:25 p.m. Several cars were spinning donuts in a parking lot.

7:48 p.m. A woman wanted to know if dispatch thought she could trust a friend who said they would return her horse months after she loaned it out.

7:57 p.m. The attendees of a house party were racing their cars through the neighborhood.