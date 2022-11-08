Horse-Worthy

8:58 a.m. A woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s house to liberate some of her possessions.
1:03 p.m. A grandmother was very upset when she found her 13-year-old grandson’s marijuana stash.
2:25 p.m. A man was yelling about land in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
3:20 p.m. A man was seen sitting in his truck slapping himself.
3:49 p.m. Traffic was stalled due to a barbecue grill left in the middle of a road.
4:11 p.m. A very friendly dog looked as though he hadn’t eaten in quite some time.
4:45 p.m. About 10 cars were doing burnouts and racing through a parking lot.
6:25 p.m. Several cars were spinning donuts in a parking lot.
7:48 p.m. A woman wanted to know if dispatch thought she could trust a friend who said they would return her horse months after she loaned it out.
7:57 p.m. The attendees of a house party were racing their cars through the neighborhood.
8:27 p.m. Someone reported they’d found a “hunk” of meth in a bathroom and wanted law enforcement to come pick it up.