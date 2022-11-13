Love Me or the Horse Goes

1:10 a.m. A car was parked at a very weird angle.
1:56 p.m. The neighbor’s cats appeared to have multiplied and moved into the neighboring homes.
2:24 p.m. A man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s horse in retaliation for the breakup.
Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports
1:10 a.m. A car was parked at a very weird angle.
1:56 p.m. The neighbor’s cats appeared to have multiplied and moved into the neighboring homes.
2:24 p.m. A man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s horse in retaliation for the breakup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.
If you enjoy stories like this one, please consider joining the Flathead Beacon Editor’s Club. For as little as $5 per month, Editor’s Club members support independent local journalism and earn a pipeline to Beacon journalists.Join the Editor's Club
A six-part series on notorious Flathead Valley militia leader David Burgert, who vanished into the wilderness after a shootout with sheriff's deputies in 2011
Flathead Beacon Managing Editor Tristan Scott joins host Micah Drew to break down some of the races on the ballot and offer his insight into this year's midterm elections
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Polson 4-0 7-0
Columbia Falls 4-1 6-1
Whitefish 2-1 6-2
Libby 1-3 2-5
Browning 0-3 0-7
Ronan 1-4 1-6
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Capital 6-0 8-0
Helena 6-0 7-1
Sentinel 4-2 6-2
Glacier 3-3 5-3
Butte 3-3 4-4
Big Sky 1-5 2-6
Hellgate 1-5 2-6
Flathead 0-6 1-7
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 12-0-2 12-1-2
Helena 9-4-1 10-5-1
Sentinel 8-3-3 11-4-3
Big Sky 7-4-3 8-5-3
Capital 7-5-2 7-6-2
Flathead 3-9-1 3-10-1
Glacier 3-11-0 3-11-0
Butte 0-13-0 0-13-0
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Whitefish 6-1-1 12-2-1
Bigfork 6-2-0 8-4-1
Columbia Falls 5-3-0 10-5-0
Polson 2-6-0 2-10-0
Libby 0-7-1 1-10-1
WESTERN AA CNF OVR
Hellgate 13-1-0 16-1-0
Capital 10-1-3 10-2-3
Glacier 8-2-4 9-3-4
Sentinel 7-3-4 8-4-4
Butte 4-7-2 4-8-2
Flathead 3-8-2 3-9-2
Big Sky 0-11-2 0-11-2
Helena 0-12-1 0-12-1
NORTHWEST A CNF OVR
Columbia Falls 8-0-0 15-0-0
Whitefish 6-2-0 12-3-0
Polson 3-5-0 3-10-0
Bigfork 2-6-0 4-8-0
Libby 1-7-0 3-9-0
Whitefish 17
Havre 7
St. Ignatius 48
Circle 34
Bigfork 21
Manhattan 16
Columbia Falls 48
Mile City 0
Glacier 31
Billings Senior 0
Bigfork 39
Eureka 0
Whitefish 28
Polson 34
Whitefish 1
Billings Central 2
Whitefish 5
Hamilton 3
Columbia Falls 3
Billings Central 4
Columbia Falls 6
Corvallis 3
Whitefish 3
Laurel 3
Columbia Falls 5
Livingston 2
Whitefish 0
Livingston 1
Columbia Falls 2
Loyola 0
Glacier 2
Billings West 3
Columbia Falls 2
Billings Central 0
Whitefish 2
Hamilton 1
Polls closed on Election Day at 8 p.m. statewide and results will be published as ballots are tallied
In Whitefish, a new world is emerging for tabletop gamers, which for Jeff Irving means his longtime fantasy is close to becoming a reality
Two weeks after ImagineIF Director Ashley Cummins interviewed for a new position in Oregon, Assistant Director Sean Anderson announced he’s resigning at the end of the month
Twenty-four hours after the polls closed in Montana, the former Trump Interior Secretary held an edge over Democrat Monica Tranel of more than 9,000 votes; Associated Press calls race for Zinke Thursday morning
Registered voters must drop off absentee ballots in person at the Flathead County Election Department in Kalispell or a designated polling place