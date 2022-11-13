fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Love Me or the Horse Goes

By

1:10 a.m. A car was parked at a very weird angle. 

1:56 p.m. The neighbor’s cats appeared to have multiplied and moved into the neighboring homes. 

2:24 p.m. A man threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend’s horse in retaliation for the breakup.  

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.