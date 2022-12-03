11:32 a.m. A not-yet-ex boyfriend slashed his girlfriend’s tires.

2:38 p.m. A boy threw a rock that accidentally cracked a windshield.

4:53 p.m. A woman said that the drug cartels were trying to assassinate her household and the only thing between them and death was their private security force.

8:25 p.m. A man called requesting that officers remove a woman from his property. When asked who she was, the man responded “your mom.”

6:50 p.m. A “not super friendly” horse was running loose.