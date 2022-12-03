fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Your Mom

By

11:32 a.m. A not-yet-ex boyfriend slashed his girlfriend’s tires.  

2:38 p.m. A boy threw a rock that accidentally cracked a windshield. 

4:53 p.m. A woman said that the drug cartels were trying to assassinate her household and the only thing between them and death was their private security force. 

8:25 p.m. A man called requesting that officers remove a woman from his property. When asked who she was, the man responded “your mom.”

6:50 p.m.  A “not super friendly” horse was running loose. 

7:07 p.m. A box was blocking the highway. 

See All Police Blotter

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.